Home > Movie News

Sreeleela waiting for a Comeback

Published on April 28, 2025 by nymisha

Sreeleela waiting for a Comeback

Tollywood top actress Sreeleela is busy with several films in Telugu and she is also focused on Bollywood currently. The actress is on a hunt for the right Telugu film to make a perfect comeback. The actress is the leading lady in Pawan Kalyan’s long delayed film Ustaad Bhagat Singh. There is no update about when the shoot resumes. She is also busy with Akhil’s upcoming film Lenin that is in shooting mode.

The Telugu beauty wants to feature in a Telugu film featuring a top star which also makes it easier for her comeback. All the top actors have like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, NTR, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun have signed their upcoming movies and they are occupied. Sreeleela has to wait for a longer time to bag a Tollywood biggie. She is receiving offers to work with young Tollywood actors and Sreeleela is extra cautious for now. She even hiked her fee and this is a barrier for several films that would feature tier two actors. Sreeleela has enough work in hand but the actress aims a strong comeback in Telugu cinema after she delivered a series of flops and got trolled.

