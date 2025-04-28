NIA Collects Key Evidence in Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the peaceful valley of Pahalgam, what started as an ordinary day turned into a nightmare that shook the entire country. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is now intensively gathering crucial evidence related to the terror attack in Kashmir’s Vaisaran Valley.

A local videographer who normally records tourist videos has become a key witness in the investigation. According to NIA sources, this individual climbed a tree out of fear when the shooting began and recorded the entire attack from this vantage point. This unexpected documentation has provided investigators with valuable footage that could help identify both the terrorists and their local accomplices.

What initially appeared to be random shootings has been revealed as something more sinister. The investigation has uncovered that terrorists specifically asked about the religion of tourists before targeting Hindus. NIA officials report that four terrorists, split into two groups, carried out the coordinated attack. The first pair began shooting near a snack shop, while the second group targeted fleeing tourists.

The NIA has recovered empty cartridges from AK-47 and M4 rifles at the scene. Officials note that M4 rifles have been used by Pakistan-based terrorists for some time, potentially offering clues about who was behind the attack. Investigators are also tracking two mobile phones stolen from a tourist and a local resident, though these devices have been switched off.

Investigators suspect one of the four attackers was Adil Tokar, a local who joined Hizbul Mujahideen in 2018 before travelling to Pakistan and switching to Lashkar-e-Taiba. According to intelligence sources, he returned to Kashmir Valley in 2024 and has since been providing support to incoming terrorists and guiding attacks. His familiarity with the area would have been valuable to the attackers, helping them navigate the terrain and escape routes.