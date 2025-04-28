x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Indian Cinema taking Global Platforms

Published on April 28, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Vishaka gets new Mayor
image
Sreeleela waiting for a Comeback
image
NIA Collects Key Evidence in Pahalgam Terror Attack
image
Indian Cinema taking Global Platforms
image
Major Challenges for Nani’s HIT 3

Indian Cinema taking Global Platforms

SS Rajamouli introduced pan-Indian cinema to the Indian audience and the barriers of regional cinema got vanished. Now, Indian cinema is going to global platforms and Indian films are getting wide recognition across several nations of the world. A series of upcoming Indian movies will test their luck across the global platforms soon. SS Rajamouli’s recent film RRR was appreciated globally and his fans outside India are waiting for his upcoming release. The top director is also in talks to collaborate with a top Hollywood studio to release SSMB29 across the globe. The film will have a grand release in all the countries and in all international languages.

Allu Arjun will work with Atlee and the film too will be an international attempt. The movie will be shot extensively outside India and Atlee wants to head for a global release for the film. Prabhas gained immense popularity outside India. Mythri Movie Makers is in plans to release Fauji across several nations of the globe. Ram Charan’s Peddi will have a simultaneous global release and the team is working on the plan.

Hrithik Roshan will shoot and direct Krrish 4 and the film will have a wide international release. It would take a couple of years for the release of the film. Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana will have an international release. Several Bollywood films are lined up for a global release in the coming years. Going with the trend, Indian cinema is taking global platforms and many films would reach up to the international audience in the coming years.

Next NIA Collects Key Evidence in Pahalgam Terror Attack Previous Major Challenges for Nani’s HIT 3
else

TRENDING

image
Sreeleela waiting for a Comeback
image
Indian Cinema taking Global Platforms
image
Major Challenges for Nani’s HIT 3

Latest

image
Vishaka gets new Mayor
image
Sreeleela waiting for a Comeback
image
NIA Collects Key Evidence in Pahalgam Terror Attack
image
Indian Cinema taking Global Platforms
image
Major Challenges for Nani’s HIT 3

Most Read

image
Vishaka gets new Mayor
image
NIA Collects Key Evidence in Pahalgam Terror Attack
image
Amaravati Will Be Pride of Every Andhra Citizen

Related Articles

Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event Samantha Stuns In Blue Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick? Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look Malaika Arora NYC Trip SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes Disha Patani Flawless Look Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions Pooja Hegde Vintage Look