Indian Cinema taking Global Platforms

SS Rajamouli introduced pan-Indian cinema to the Indian audience and the barriers of regional cinema got vanished. Now, Indian cinema is going to global platforms and Indian films are getting wide recognition across several nations of the world. A series of upcoming Indian movies will test their luck across the global platforms soon. SS Rajamouli’s recent film RRR was appreciated globally and his fans outside India are waiting for his upcoming release. The top director is also in talks to collaborate with a top Hollywood studio to release SSMB29 across the globe. The film will have a grand release in all the countries and in all international languages.

Allu Arjun will work with Atlee and the film too will be an international attempt. The movie will be shot extensively outside India and Atlee wants to head for a global release for the film. Prabhas gained immense popularity outside India. Mythri Movie Makers is in plans to release Fauji across several nations of the globe. Ram Charan’s Peddi will have a simultaneous global release and the team is working on the plan.

Hrithik Roshan will shoot and direct Krrish 4 and the film will have a wide international release. It would take a couple of years for the release of the film. Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana will have an international release. Several Bollywood films are lined up for a global release in the coming years. Going with the trend, Indian cinema is taking global platforms and many films would reach up to the international audience in the coming years.