Major Challenges for Nani’s HIT 3

Natural Star Nani’s upcoming film HIT 3 is the next crazy project for release in Tollywood this summer. The Dasara actor is promoting the film in all the platforms and HIT 3 will head for a pan-Indian release on May 1st. HIT 3 is expected to open with a bang but there are a lot of challenges around the film. Suriya’s Retro will have a wide release on the same day. S Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments is releasing Retro in Telugu states and Vamsi will ensure a wide release for the film.

The heat of IPL 2025 is impacting the box-office numbers across the Telugu states. The evening and the night shows are badly impacted. By the first week of May, the 2025 season of IPL would be at a crucial stage. This would have an impact on the numbers of HIT 3 to an extent for sure. HIT 3 is an investigative thriller and it would not cater for all the sections of the audience. The family crowds will not show much interest though Nani is the lead actor because of the excessive violence and the genre. HIT 3 also lacks commercial ingredients like entertainment and songs. But still Nani can pull off HIT 3 if the film gets a positive word of mouth. May 1st will decide the fate of HIT 3.