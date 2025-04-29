14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Fastest IPL Century

In a jaw-dropping performance, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history by scoring the fastest century by a teenager in IPL history, taking just 35 balls in the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. His fearless batting left fans and cricket experts stunned, proving that age is just a number in T20 cricket.

Vaibhav, playing only his third IPL match, came in to bat when RR needed quick runs. Facing a strong GT bowling attack, including stars like Rashid Khan and Mohammed Siraj, the young batsman showed no fear. He smashed 8 sixes and 9 fours, reaching his century in just 35 deliveries, breaking the previous record for the youngest IPL centurion. His explosive knock helped RR for a massive chase down a big target.

Former players and experts were amazed by his talent. Virender Sehwag tweeted, “At 14, I was still playing gully cricket. This boy is hitting international bowlers for sixes like it’s a video game!” Sanju Samson, RR captain, said, “We knew he was special, but today he proved he’s a future superstar.”

Hailing from Bihar, Vaibhav was picked by RR in the 2025 IPL auction after impressing in local tournaments. His journey from playing with a tennis ball to smashing centuries in the IPL is an inspiration for young cricketers across India.

With this performance, Vaibhav has put himself in contention for India’s U-19 team. If he continues like this, he could soon be playing for Team India.

Final Scorecard

– GT : 209/4

– Vaibhav Suryavanshi: 100 (35 balls, 9×4, 8×6)

– Yashasvi Jaiswal: 70*

– Result:RR won by 8 Wickets

Cricket fans are now calling him the “Next Sachin Tendulkar”. Can he live up to the hype? Only time will tell!