Home > Movie News

Tollywood’s Poor Planning: Exhibition Sector Shattered

Published on April 29, 2025 by nymisha

Tollywood’s Poor Planning: Exhibition Sector Shattered

Summer is one of the best seasons for films. For Telugu cinema, this summer opened on a disastrous note. There is no decent hit for Tollywood in summer this year except MAD Square. April is badly wasted and most of the theatres in AP and Telangana are shut due to the lack of audience. Several April releases are badly rejected and they struggled to survive in their opening weekend. The Exhibitors are furious on the Tollywood producers because of the poor planning.

There is not a single big film in summer this year. This is the third consecutive summer season which is badly wasted. The audience are not showing interest because of the poor films that released. Nani’s HIT 3 generated enough buzz and the film will open on a strong note. But this cannot revive the Exhibition market entirely in Tollywood.

The IPL matches are impacting the evening and night shows. Most of the exhibitors are keeping their screens shut as the turnout is less than 10 patrons per show. This would add extra burden as they cannot even recover their daily expenses and salaries. On the whole, summer 2025 is heading for a disaster in Tollywood.

Nani’s HIT 3, Sree Vishnu’s Single and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom are the notable releases in May. Hope they end up impressive to save the summer to an extent.

