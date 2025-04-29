Nagarjuna waiting for Nani’s Film

King Nagarjuna hasn’t signed any solo projects after Naa Saami Ranga. It has been a year and a half. The veteran actor is playing crucial roles in Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Dhanush’s Kubera. Both these films are crazy and they will release this year. Akkineni fans have been urging Nagarjuna to make a strong comeback with a solo project. The actor too is working hard to sign and announce a new film.

Young director Sailesh Kolanu, the man behind HIT franchise has narrated a stylish action thriller to Nag. The veteran actor loved the plot and he asked Sailesh to work on the full script. Nag is also eagerly waiting for the release of HIT 3 to take the call. HIT 3 featuring Nani is gearing up for release on Thursday. If HIT 3 ends up as an impressive film, it would be an easy task for Sailesh to direct Nagarjuna. Else, he would have to wait for a longer time for his next film.