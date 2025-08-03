x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Allu Aravind Finds the Perfect Formula: Narasimha + Pawan Kalyan = Media Spotlight

Published on August 3, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
USA : 4 from Indian-origin family found dead after missing for a week
image
Allu Aravind Finds the Perfect Formula: Narasimha + Pawan Kalyan = Media Spotlight
image
Video: Gowtham Tinnanuri Exclusive Interview
image
Teja Sajja’s Mirai Vibe Undi, The Latest Music Sensation
image
Kavitha Responds Calmly Amid Political Storm, Announces 72-Hour Protest for BC Quota

Allu Aravind Finds the Perfect Formula: Narasimha + Pawan Kalyan = Media Spotlight

In a rather clever promotional twist, Allu Aravind managed to grab headlines during the promotions of the animated film Mahavatar Narasimha and he did it without a single star hero on the poster.

Faced with the harsh reality that films without big names often get buried under the weight of glittering star-studded releases, Aravind took matters into his own hands. With the media lukewarm about covering the event, he casually dropped the magic name, Pawan Kalyan. And just like that, the cameras rolled in with new energy.

Aravind, in a tone that blended admiration with strategy, declared that “no one around him knows Sanatana Dharma better than Pawan Kalyan” and went on to personally request the Deputy CM to watch the film. A request wrapped in respect, sure, but also a masterstroke of publicity.

Interestingly, Mahavatar Narasimha has been receiving surprisingly strong reviews and is doing well, especially for an animated film with no star backing. But let’s be honest: a glowing mention of Pawan Kalyan was the publicity fuel it needed to really ignite public interest.

So while Aravind’s appeal was spiritual on the surface, it may just be the most devotional piece of marketing we’ve seen in a while.

Next USA : 4 from Indian-origin family found dead after missing for a week Previous Video: Gowtham Tinnanuri Exclusive Interview
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Aravind Finds the Perfect Formula: Narasimha + Pawan Kalyan = Media Spotlight
image
Teja Sajja’s Mirai Vibe Undi, The Latest Music Sensation
image
Coolie gets a headstart over War 2

Latest

image
USA : 4 from Indian-origin family found dead after missing for a week
image
Allu Aravind Finds the Perfect Formula: Narasimha + Pawan Kalyan = Media Spotlight
image
Video: Gowtham Tinnanuri Exclusive Interview
image
Teja Sajja’s Mirai Vibe Undi, The Latest Music Sensation
image
Kavitha Responds Calmly Amid Political Storm, Announces 72-Hour Protest for BC Quota

Most Read

image
Kavitha Responds Calmly Amid Political Storm, Announces 72-Hour Protest for BC Quota
image
Case Filed Against YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas Over Remarks on Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
Breaking: Ex-MP gets life imprisonment in rape case

Related Articles

Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos