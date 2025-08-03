Allu Aravind Finds the Perfect Formula: Narasimha + Pawan Kalyan = Media Spotlight

In a rather clever promotional twist, Allu Aravind managed to grab headlines during the promotions of the animated film Mahavatar Narasimha and he did it without a single star hero on the poster.

Faced with the harsh reality that films without big names often get buried under the weight of glittering star-studded releases, Aravind took matters into his own hands. With the media lukewarm about covering the event, he casually dropped the magic name, Pawan Kalyan. And just like that, the cameras rolled in with new energy.

Aravind, in a tone that blended admiration with strategy, declared that “no one around him knows Sanatana Dharma better than Pawan Kalyan” and went on to personally request the Deputy CM to watch the film. A request wrapped in respect, sure, but also a masterstroke of publicity.

Interestingly, Mahavatar Narasimha has been receiving surprisingly strong reviews and is doing well, especially for an animated film with no star backing. But let’s be honest: a glowing mention of Pawan Kalyan was the publicity fuel it needed to really ignite public interest.

So while Aravind’s appeal was spiritual on the surface, it may just be the most devotional piece of marketing we’ve seen in a while.