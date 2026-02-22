x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Allu Aravind to Host a Grand Bash

Published on February 22, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
NTR wraps up Jordan Schedule of Dragon
image
Allu Aravind to Host a Grand Bash
image
Let the Investigation Conclude: Why Ram Mohan Naidu Should Not Be Politically Targeted
image
AP Liquor Scam: Arrest of A2 Vasudeva Reddy
image
Vishwak Sen gifts expensive Rolex watch to Ravi Basrur

Allu Aravind to Host a Grand Bash

Mega Producer Allu Aravind’s younger son Allu Sirish is all set to get married on March 4th and the wedding would be restricted to close family members and friends. Allu Sirsh along with his brothers Allu Bobby and Allu Arjun have celebrated the occasion in Dubai recently along with friends. Now, Allu Aravind will host a grand pre-wedding bash for his close friends, celebrities of film industry and others in a grand manner.

The pre-wedding party will take place on March 2nd in Allu Studios in Hyderabad. The grand multiplex will be shown to the guest on the day of the bash. Allu Arjun and Sirish along with Bobby will be present for the pre-wedding celebrations. All the top actors, technicians and other celebrities are expected to attend the bash. Allu Studios will open doors from March 19th and a formal inauguration will take place before that.

Next NTR wraps up Jordan Schedule of Dragon Previous Let the Investigation Conclude: Why Ram Mohan Naidu Should Not Be Politically Targeted
else

TRENDING

image
NTR wraps up Jordan Schedule of Dragon
image
Allu Aravind to Host a Grand Bash
image
Vishwak Sen gifts expensive Rolex watch to Ravi Basrur

Latest

image
NTR wraps up Jordan Schedule of Dragon
image
Allu Aravind to Host a Grand Bash
image
Let the Investigation Conclude: Why Ram Mohan Naidu Should Not Be Politically Targeted
image
AP Liquor Scam: Arrest of A2 Vasudeva Reddy
image
Vishwak Sen gifts expensive Rolex watch to Ravi Basrur

Most Read

image
Let the Investigation Conclude: Why Ram Mohan Naidu Should Not Be Politically Targeted
image
AP Liquor Scam: Arrest of A2 Vasudeva Reddy
image
Trump Imposes 10% Global Tariff After Supreme Court Setback

Related Articles

Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look