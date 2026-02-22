Allu Aravind to Host a Grand Bash

Mega Producer Allu Aravind’s younger son Allu Sirish is all set to get married on March 4th and the wedding would be restricted to close family members and friends. Allu Sirsh along with his brothers Allu Bobby and Allu Arjun have celebrated the occasion in Dubai recently along with friends. Now, Allu Aravind will host a grand pre-wedding bash for his close friends, celebrities of film industry and others in a grand manner.

The pre-wedding party will take place on March 2nd in Allu Studios in Hyderabad. The grand multiplex will be shown to the guest on the day of the bash. Allu Arjun and Sirish along with Bobby will be present for the pre-wedding celebrations. All the top actors, technicians and other celebrities are expected to attend the bash. Allu Studios will open doors from March 19th and a formal inauguration will take place before that.