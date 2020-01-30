Allu Aravind turning a tough competitor for Amazon

With the huge rise in the number of viewers for films on OTT platforms, digital giants like Amazon, Netflix are investing huge amounts to acquire the digital streaming rights of Indian films. Amazon has been leading the list and the platform turned out to be comfortable for Indians as the subscription price is Rs 1000 per year. Netflix failed to reach all the corners as it is quite costly when compared to Amazon. Mega producer Allu Aravind is all set with his OTT platform ‘Aha’ which was launched in a low key affair.

He is now in talks with all the leading production houses to ink deals and acquire the streaming rights of all the upcoming biggies. On the other side, he is producing a bunch of web series which will be available soon. As Aha needs much content, the subscription prices are kept low and will be charged for premium content as of now. All the old films can be watched for free. Allu Aravind is said to give tough competition for Amazon in the coming days as he is keen to acquire the streaming rights of all the Tollywood biggies.