YCP demands Rs 47,424 Cr Central grant for AP Capital

YCP MPs have put a long list of latest demands before the Modi government for giving pending funds and new grants to the financially crisis-stuck AP government immediately. One of these demands is for a whopping Rs 47,424 Cr grant for the construction of AP Capital but not Capitals. YCP Lok Sabha Floor Leader Mithun Reddy has Madeline this demand but it is not clarified whether which of the proposed 3 Capital cities will benefit from these Central funds if they are granted at all.

Seven months ago, CM Jaganmohan Reddy himself rejected the World Bank loan and Central assistance for Amaravati in the initial months of his rule. Now, he seems bent on bringing pressure on the BJP Government in the name of requirement of funds for AP projects. It’s already clear that 3 Capitals plan will take upto two years or more because of the long-drawn Parliamentary approval system. The Centre knows about this crisis in AP Capitals and it stopped releasing funds for AP projects altogether ever since the cancellation of PPAs.

YCP MPs are also asking for thousands of crores funds towards Polavaram reimbursements, AP revenue deficit, etc. YCP announced its decision to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Population Register.