Allu Arjun and Krish teaming up

Allu Arjun and Krish teaming up

Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Krish worked in the past in Vedam and the film received critical acclaim. Allu Arjun’s portrayal as Cable Raju was appreciated and the emotional film was decent. The duo is now teaming up again and this time they are working for a commercial. Allu Arjun replaced Mahesh Babu as the brand ambassador of Thums Up and the shoot of the commercial will take place tomorrow. Allu Arjun is taking huge remuneration to endorse Thums Up and the contract was signed recently.

Allu Arjun is the most sought actor in Indian cinema and his next film Pushpa 2: The Rule is carrying huge expectations. This Sukumar directorial is slated for December 6th release and is high on expectations. Allu Arjun is holding talks with some of the top directors of Indian cinema for his next. Directors like Trivikram, Atlee and Nelson are in talks to direct Allu Arjun.

