Allu Arjun and Rashmika for Karan Johar’s Show

The other day top director Karan Johar announced that his celebrity talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’ will not return on tv and the seventh season will be streaming exclusively on Disney + Hotstar. Karan Johar is keen to invite several South stars who made a massive impact in Bollywood in the recent times. As per the reports from the Bollywood media, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will come together for one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan.

The team of Karan Johar recently invited the duo for the show. Karan Johar is keen to surprise the audience with the guestlist for the seventh season. Koffee with Karan would be a great opportunity for Allu Arjun and Rashmika as their next film Pushpa: The Rule would head for a huge release in Hindi next year. The first installment made decent money and the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule will commence in July. Sukumar is giving final touches for the script.