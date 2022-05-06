TDP, Jana Sena joint strategy works positive!

The TDP and Jana Sena understanding works positive for both the parties. It was clear and proved in the last local body elections. It was once again proved in the election of a mandal parishad president (MPP) in Guntur district.

The TDP grabbed two posts, while Jana Sena secured one post in the election where the ruling YSR Congress bagged the MPP post at Duggirala mandal of Guntur district. The elections were held after a series of postponements.

Though elections were held for the Duggirala Mandal along with other local bodies last year, the MPP election was not held due to disputes over reservation and other issues. In the mandal out of total 18 MPTC seats, the ruling YSR Congress won 8 seats, followed by TDP winning 9 and the Jana Sena winning the lone seat.

However, TDP could not win any BC woman to be elected as the MPP as per reservations. The TDP claimed its candidate Shaik Zabin is BC, which was turned down by the officials. TDP lured a BC woman from the YSR Congress, Tadiboyina Padmavathi with the MPP post leading to controversy.

Finally, after several attempts, the officials conducted the elections for the MPP, which was grabbed obviously by its BC woman MPTC, D S Rupavani. What is interesting is that the TDP with Jana Sena support had won the co-opted member and vice-president post, while Jana Sena which has a single seat captured the second vice-president post.

It is said that the TDP and the Jana Sena worked together where the Jana Sena could win the prestigious position with just a single elected member. This indicates the widespread impression that the alliance between the TDP and the Jana Sena would benefit both the parties.

In this backdrop it is to be seen if the two parties cement the relations as the 2024 elections approach.