Kothaga Ledhenti: Romantic melody from Vaisshnav Tej’s RRV released

Advertisement

Kothaga Ledhenti from Vaisshnav Tej’s upcoming film Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is a romantic melody with sensuous scenes.

Chemistry between the lead pair Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma is one of the highlights of the lyrical video, with the other highpoints being Devi Sri Prasad’s musical score, Shreemani’s lyrics and Arman Malik and Haripriya’s vocals.

On the whole, the song is pleasing to both eyes and ears. The

movie is directed by Gireeshaaya who helmed the Tamil version of Arjun Reddy. Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is bankrolled by BVSN Prasad and will be presented by Bapineedu.

Tipped to be a family entertainer, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga has cinematography is by Shamdat. It may be recalled that Vaisshnav Tej from the Mega family made a blockbuster debut with Uppena