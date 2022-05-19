Allu Arjun in talks with AR Murugadoss?

AR Murugadoss delivered several super hits in Tamil but he is behind in the race because of his recent outings. His two straight Telugu movies Stalin and Spyder could not end up as box-office hits. AR Murugadoss wanted to direct Ram Charan in the past but the project could not materialize due to various reasons. The top director is now in touch with Stylish Star Allu Arjun. He narrated a plot to Bunny last year and Bunny was impressed with the idea.

AR Murugadoss is working on the full script currently. Allu Arjun will commence the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule from July and the film will release in summer 2023. Bunny is keen to sign his upcoming movie in advance and kick-start the shoot once he is done with the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule. AR Murugadoss is currently working on two scripts and one among them is for Allu Arjun. The final decision will be taken soon and if the project materializes, it would be a pan-Indian attempt.