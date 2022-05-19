Parasuram to return back to his favorite genre

Parasuram directed impressive films like Solo, Srirasthu Subhamasthu and Geetha Govindam in the past. Writing is his biggest strength. But Parasuram failed to handle star actors in his career. He worked with Ravi Teja twice in Anjaneyulu and Sarocharu. Both these films ended up as average flicks. The basic plots are well penned but Parasuram failed to handle the star actors. The same is the case with his recent film Sarkaru Vaari Paata which featured Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Sarkaru Vaari Paata had an impressive plot.

Parasuram handled the first half of the film which is laced with loads of entertainer. The common audience are left impressed with the second half but it should have been better. Parasuram is all set to direct Naga Chaitanya in his next. The talented director is all set to return back to his favorite genre. The film would be a light-hearted entertainer with all the needed family emotions. Parasuram has been successful in this genre and Naga Chaitanya too is keen to feature in a family entertainer. The project starts rolling soon and 14 Reels Plus are the producers.