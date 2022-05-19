Jagan won’t stay for full 5-yr term says Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday predicted that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would not stay in power in Andhra Pradesh for the full 5-year term that people gave him.

Naidu said the government was heavily dependent on loans that nobody was coming forward to give any longer. The State image had taken such a severe beating that the Jagan rule was finding it difficult to last for full term.

On the second day of Rayalaseema’s ‘Badude Badudu’ campaign, the TDP chief visited Kurnool and addressed party activists of the united Kurnool district. He mounted a scathing attack on the ruling YSRCP, saying that the CM, Ministers and their MLAs used benamis to loot the State in all respects.

Naidu recalled how all individuals and national and international institutions competed to put investments in AP during the TDP regime. Now, everybody was unwilling to give loans because it was not safe any longer. While all previous chief ministers made Rs. 3.14 lakh crore loans, Jagan took it to Rs. 8 lakh crore, a burden that the people would not be able to bear in future.

Chandrababu Naidu said Jagan Mohan Reddy gave Rajya Sabha seat nomination to Vijay Sai Reddy just because he was his A2 in CBI cases. If Vijay Sai turned approver, the next moment Jagan Reddy would have to go to jail.

The TDP chief said Jagan promised to bring Special Status if he was given 25 MPs. The people gave him 22 MPs in 2019 but instead of fighting for Special Status, he started selling RS seats for personal reasons. The CM should realise that AP was not his jagir to do whatever he liked.

Expressing concern, Naidu said NTR founded the TDP unable to bear Delhi leaders’ insults to AP at that time. Jagan Reddy had no knowledge of history. He harmed 40 lakh construction workers, farmers, tenant farmers, coolies and everybody. Three to four farmers were committing suicides every day.

Naidu claimed that the CM and his MLAs were unable to face the wrath of the people. As a result, Jagan Reddy changed ‘Gadapa Gadapaku YSRCP’ to ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Government’ (every house). As there was public backlash, Jagan now started Bus Yatra. The next option would be only to conduct ‘Gali Yatra’ (rallies in air).

Chandrababu Naidu described Jagan as ‘just a kid’ before the TDP and that the CM’s false cases would not deter the TDP cadres. Many CMs have come and gone but no Chief Minister derived sadistic pleasure by inflicting pain on people like Jagan has been doing.

The TDP chief said Nandyal’s Abdul Salaam, his wife and two children committed suicide by falling under a speeding train following police harassment. Jagan visited houses in his ‘Odarpu’ drama after his father’s death but did not care to console victims of atrocities at their homes after he became CM.