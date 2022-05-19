My Confidence Increased After Watching 1st Copy Of F3: Dil Raju

Venkatesh and Varun Tej’s fun franchise F3 directed by Anil Ravipudi is making enough noise, thanks to hilarious trailer, appealing songs and massive promotions. Producer Dil Raju interacted with scribes today and shared some interesting things about F3.

He revealed that Anil Ravipudi told him the basic idea of F3, while F2 was underway with its shoot. I liked the concept, but we wanted to decide on it after the release of F2. The film became a blockbuster, but Anil got to direct Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru. He then started working on F3’s script. I didn’t watch rushes in between. I only wanted to watch the first copy. My confidence indeed has increased after watching first copy of the movie. 90 minutes of the movie is going to be a fun ride.”

Dil Raju informs the mannerisms of Venkatesh and Varun Tej brought freshness and also added fun quotient for F3. He stated Sunil’s character will be there throughout first half, wherein other characters come in second half.

The ace producer also hinted about plans of making F4. “Anil Ravipudi narrated me a basic idea of F4. But we will decide on it, after two weeks of F3’s release.”