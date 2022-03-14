Allu Arjun meets top Bollywood filmmaker in Mumbai

Stylish Star Allu Arjun created a splash in Bollywood with Pushpa: The Rise and the film grossed more than Rs 100 crores across the North Indian circuit. Massive plans are being made for the sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule and Bunny is chalking out a perfect promotional plan for the sequel before the release. Allu Arjun is also holding talks with various Bollywood filmmakers and his frequent visits to Mumbai hints about the same.

The actor flew to Mumbai today and had a long meeting with top Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. For now, there is no clarity about the project. The discussions are in the initial stages for now and Bunny is keen to team up with Bollywood filmmakers. He is also in talks with Boyapati Sreenu, Atlee for his upcoming projects. The top actor will commence the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule from May and the film is expected to hit the screens next year.