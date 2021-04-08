Bunny in a New Style!

Today, on the occasion of Icon Star Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Pushpa have revealed a new poster from the film! In the poster, we can see Allu Arjun on a bike. With goggles and different hair style, he got a rugged look!

The teaser of the film was released recently and got an overwhelming response from the viewers. Also, many celebrities including Chiranjeevi have praised Allu Arjun’s rustic look. And now, this new poster is making fans even more excited.

This Sukumar directional has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. The actress has also appeared for a second in the teaser. She looked cute and traditional as well. Devi Sri Prasad’s music is said to be one of the highlights of the film.

https://twitter.com/MythriOfficial/status/1380106947274280960/photo/1