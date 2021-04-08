Rowdy Boys Motion Poster: Clash Of Students !

Advertisement

The motion poster of ‘Rowdy Boys’ a youthful entertainer has been unveiled by the makers. This film marks the debut of Tollywood top producer ‘Dil’ Raju’s nephew Ashish while Anupama Parameswaran plays the female lead.

‘Rowdy Boys’ motion poster reveals it’s tale of college war between an engineering and medical college. The entire motion poster runs on the backdrop of Roll Rida’s rap and it’s aptly compliments the visuals. There is a romance angle between the lead pair Ashish and Anupama too.

Sree Harsha Konuganti is directing the movie and Devi Sri Prasad is composing music. Top cameraman Madhie has done the cinematography for this film.

‘Rowdy Boys’ is produced by ‘Dil’ Raju and Sirish. Release is slated on June 25th.