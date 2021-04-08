Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story Postponed

The second wave of coronavirus is having a toll across the country and the daily tally of cases touched 1.25 lakh mark today. Health experts and scientists predict that the wave is quite faster than the first wave and the daily tally would reach 2 lakh mark next week. Several Tollywood films that are announced for summe release will get postponed considering the current situations. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story is now postponed and a new release date would be announced soon. The theatrical rights of Love Story are sold for record prices.

The film is announced for April 16th release initially and the makers will announce the new release date soon. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story’s music album is a smashing hit and it is a love story set in the backdrop of Telangana. Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP are the producers of Love Story. A series of films will now get postponed and some big announcements are expected this weekend.