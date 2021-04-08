KCR’s “PRC pressure” on Jagan

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao recently announced 30% fitment (salary hike on basic pay) for state government employees as part of implement new PRC (pay revision commission) recommendations in Telangana.

The new PRC came into force in Telangana from April 1, 2021.

Telangana employees will draw higher salaries than Andhra employees from this month.

With this, AP employees associations are bringing pressure on AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy to implement new PRC in AP along the lines of Telangana PRC.

However, the AP government’s financial condition has become worse under Jagan’s rule.

It is not able to pay even salaries for staff in time. Normally, the state government employees receive salaries on the last working day of the month. But under Jagan’s rule, they are getting salaries by the 10th of the subsequent month.

In this situation, if Jagan implements 30% PRC for employees like Telangana, the AP government has to bear nearly Rs 10,000 crore additional burden every year.

Jagan government is struggling to pay even the existing salaries.

Despite this, Jagan’s ministers are making false promises to employees that Jagan will soon announce PRC higher than Telangana.