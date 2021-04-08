Jagan writes letters to reach out to Tirupati voters

The Opposition leaders have stepped up their campaign in the Tirupati by-election. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh took a direct plunge into the campaign. TDP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi, BJP candidate Ratna Prabha and others have been vigorously campaigning in nook and corner of the constituency. YCP nominee Dr Gurumurthy is matching with the profiles of Panabaka who is a former Union Minister and Ratna Prabha, who is a former Chief Secretary.

Ministers are campaigning on behalf of their party candidates. But still, there is some gap with Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy not starting his campaign early. He is expected to take part in a public meeting towards the end of the election campaign on April 14.

In order to bridge the cap, the Chief Minister has written letters to each and every family in the Tirupati parliamentary constituency. He has explained in the letters how his Government has implemented the welfare schemes and cash promises with determination.

CM Jagan did not make any political comments or election related statements in his letters. He has scrupulously avoided making comparisons to the previous Government also. He simply urged the voters to vote for fan symbol and elect his party nominee.