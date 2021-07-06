Allu Arjun resumes the shoot of Pushpa

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is back to work after a long break. He resumed the shoot of Pushpa in Hyderabad and the entire pending portions of the shoot will be completed in two quick schedules. Sukumar planned the schedules without any major breaks. A major portion of the shoot will take place in Goa including a song that will be shot on Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The schedule of Pushpa commenced in Secunderabad.

Allu Arjun is keen to complete the shoot of Pushpa and head for his next film Icon. Fahad Fazil is the lead antagonist in Pushpa and Anasuya, Sunil plays other important roles. Devi Sri Prasad is on board to compose the music and Pushpa marks the pan-Indian debut of Allu Arjun. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.