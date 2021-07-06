When will Eatala chant “Jai Sri Ram?”

The BJP workers and fans across are longing to hear those two slogans from its newest icon. The icon in question is drawing huge crowds. He is sporting a huge Tilak and is donning the saffron stole. He is spitting fire and brimstone. But, those “two slogans” are not coming forth from the mouth of this worthy leader. The BJP workers are getting impatient as the “leader” continues to avoid mouthing those slogans.

We are talking about Eatala Rajender. Eatala, who fell out with KCR, had joined the BJP amid fanfare. But, a dyed-in-the-wool Leftist, Eatala Rajender has not so far uttered the two slogans that the BJP workers yearn to hear. He has not so far said “Bharat Matha Ki Jai” and “Jai Sriram.” Interestingly, no BJP leader ever ends his speech without chanting either Jai Sriram or Bharat Matha Ki Jai. These two have been their mantras.

Yet, Eatala, who began his political activism as a PDSU activist and has worked underground in the Naxal movement for quite some time, remained true to his beliefs even as a TRS leader. His transition to the TRS was natural. It is only now that he has fallen out with KCR and needs the support of a strong political party. So, he chose the BJP. Though he has joined the BJP, he, it appears, has not embraced its ideology.

As of now, he is covering every nook and corner of Huzurabad assembly constituency. But, he has never said “Jai Sriram.” His speeches end with the typical “Jai Telangana.” Even during his campaign, he is speaking only about what he has done for Huzurabad and how his politics are intertwined with the constituency. Rarely is he mentioning the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the schemes of the BJP government at the Centre. The BJP activists are now increasingly asking themselves if Eatala has mentally and psychologically still outside BJP.