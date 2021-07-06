Team Mishan Impossible Welcomes Taapsee Pannu

Director Swaroop RSJ had successfully accomplished his first mission Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya and he is now busy with his second mission titled Mishan Impossible. Niranjan Reddy in association with Anvesh Reddy is bankrolling the project under Matinee Entertainment.

Taapsee Pannu is finalized for the lead role in the film billed to be a comedy drama based on bounty hunting set in a village near Tirupati. While Taapsee feels it is the right film for Telugu comeback, the makers too opine she is the perfect choice for the film.

Team Mishan Impossible welcomed the actress to the sets and have released a working still. Apparently, her hand is broken as she is seen with a sling. Needless to say, Taapsee will be seen in a challenging role in the movie.