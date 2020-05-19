Allu Arjun scraps the Kerala schedule of Pushpa

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is all set to essay the role of Pushpa Raj in his upcoming movie Pushpa, a mass entertainer directed by Sukumar. The regular shoot commences soon after the lockdown gets lifted. Sukumar and his team shot the first schedule across the Kerala forests. It is heard that the makers invested close to Rs 3 crores on this schedule which is scrapped now. After a long discussion, Allu Arjun and Sukumar decided to scrap the schedule.

Though Allu Arjun’s look is finalized, he is working on a new look as there is ample time for the shoot to start. Utilizing the lockdown time, Allu Arjun and Sukumar are working if they can get a new look that would be better than the locked one. The schedules are planned and the locations are finalized. Pushpa was initially planned to be shot in Bangkok but Sukumar is now in plans to shoot those episodes in East Godavari district. It is still unclear if the Kerala government grants permissions for the film shoots soon.

Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.