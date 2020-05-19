Prashanth Neel inks a deal with Mythri Movie Makers

Prashanth Neel created a sensation with KGF: Chapter 1 after the film turned out to be a smashing hit. While the young director is focused on KGF: Chapter 2, several Telugu filmmakers have approached Prashanth Neel to sign a project post the release of KGF: Chapter 2. Prashanth Neel was not in a hurry and he even received offers from several Bollywood filmmakers because of which he could not promise a project for any Telugu producer.

Prashanth Neel also met actors like Mahesh Babu, NTR when he was in Hyderabad. The latest news is that Prashanth Neel took an advance of Rs 2 crores from Mythri Movie Makers. He is locked for his next project and the film would feature NTR in the lead role. The project is expected to start in 2022 after NTR completes his current commitments. After completing his work for KGF: Chapter 2, Prashanth Neel will work on the script and will meet NTR.