Allu Arjun sets New Trend in Indian Cinema

Icon Star Allu Arjun emerged as one of the most bankable pan-Indian actors. His last movie Pushpa 2: The Rule is a major hit in all the major languages and the film registered record numbers. When there are debates and discussions about the remunerations of the top actors, Allu Arjun has set a new trend. Allu Arjun has been working on a percentage model since Pushpa 2: The Rule. He has taken 27 percent as remuneration from the total business done. The film almost touched Rs 1000 crores business and Allu Arjun has pocketed Rs 270 crores through the film.

For Atlee’s film, Allu Arjun is also implementing the same model. He is charging 27-30 percent from the total business and Sun Pictures has agreed for the deal. As all the non-theatrical and theatrical deals will be made as agreements and there would be utmost transparency. Allu Arjun’s close aide Bunny Vas will be monitoring all of them and there would be no risk. Allu Arjun sets a new trend in Indian cinema by working on a percentage model based on the total business instead of charging big remuneration or sharing profits after the release.