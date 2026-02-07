Allu Arjun sets New Trend in Indian Cinema

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Allu Arjun sets New Trend in Indian Cinema

Published on February 7, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
One More Bollywood Film for Rashmika
image
Allu Arjun sets New Trend in Indian Cinema
image
YSRCP Liquor Scam: Andhra Pradesh Government Orders Attachment of ₹5.16 Crore Assets
image
Video : Exclusive Interview With Actor Arjun & Aishwarya Arjun
image
A Sad Pattern That Refuses to End During Jagan’s Public Visits

Allu Arjun sets New Trend in Indian Cinema

Icon Star Allu Arjun emerged as one of the most bankable pan-Indian actors. His last movie Pushpa 2: The Rule is a major hit in all the major languages and the film registered record numbers. When there are debates and discussions about the remunerations of the top actors, Allu Arjun has set a new trend. Allu Arjun has been working on a percentage model since Pushpa 2: The Rule. He has taken 27 percent as remuneration from the total business done. The film almost touched Rs 1000 crores business and Allu Arjun has pocketed Rs 270 crores through the film.

For Atlee’s film, Allu Arjun is also implementing the same model. He is charging 27-30 percent from the total business and Sun Pictures has agreed for the deal. As all the non-theatrical and theatrical deals will be made as agreements and there would be utmost transparency. Allu Arjun’s close aide Bunny Vas will be monitoring all of them and there would be no risk. Allu Arjun sets a new trend in Indian cinema by working on a percentage model based on the total business instead of charging big remuneration or sharing profits after the release.

Next One More Bollywood Film for Rashmika Previous YSRCP Liquor Scam: Andhra Pradesh Government Orders Attachment of ₹5.16 Crore Assets
else

TRENDING

image
One More Bollywood Film for Rashmika
image
Allu Arjun sets New Trend in Indian Cinema
image
Rishabh’s Nagabandham 1st Look: Menacing

Latest

image
One More Bollywood Film for Rashmika
image
Allu Arjun sets New Trend in Indian Cinema
image
YSRCP Liquor Scam: Andhra Pradesh Government Orders Attachment of ₹5.16 Crore Assets
image
Video : Exclusive Interview With Actor Arjun & Aishwarya Arjun
image
A Sad Pattern That Refuses to End During Jagan’s Public Visits

Most Read

image
YSRCP Liquor Scam: Andhra Pradesh Government Orders Attachment of ₹5.16 Crore Assets
image
A Sad Pattern That Refuses to End During Jagan’s Public Visits
image
No Power Tariff Hike in Andhra Pradesh, Assures Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026