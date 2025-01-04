Allu Arjun Sunday Dates with Police

Tollywood star Allu Arjun has got bail in Sandhya theatre stampede case. But his tryst with courts and police is not going to end anytime soon.

While issuing bail, Nampally Court has directed Pushpa 2 star to present two bail bonds worth Rs 50,000 each and also present before Chikkadapally Police every Sunday for the next two months.

Allu Arjun visited Nampally Court on Saturday and presented Rs 50,000 worth bail security deposits with Judge. His father-in-law Kancherla Chandrashekar Reddy accompanied him to the Court. Police made special security arrangements on the star’s visit to the Court.

According to the bail conditions, Allu Arjun should also visit Chikkadapally Police Station every Sunday for the next two months. Besides attending Police Station, Court directed Allu Arjun to cooperate with the police in investigation.

With Court issuing orders, the uber-busy star has to allocate his valuable Sunday Dates for Chikkadapally Police now.