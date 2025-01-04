x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Height Increase Tips
Height Increase Tips
Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes
Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes
Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family
Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family
Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025
Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025
Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree
Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump
Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump
Wearing Jeans Side Effects
Wearing Jeans Side Effects
Anupama Parameswaran Latest styling
Anupama Parameswaran Latest styling
Shraddha Das Goa Vibes
Shraddha Das Goa Vibes
Priyanka Jawalkar Pink Vibes
Priyanka Jawalkar Pink Vibes
Raai Laxmi New Year 2025 Celebrations
Raai Laxmi New Year 2025 Celebrations
Nushrratt Bharuccha Most Happiest Moments in 2024
Nushrratt Bharuccha Most Happiest Moments in 2024
Pragya Jaiswal Last days of 2024
Pragya Jaiswal Last days of 2024
DaakuMahaRaaj Third Song
DaakuMahaRaaj Third Song
Neha Shetty 2024 Journey
Neha Shetty 2024 Journey
Jacqueline Fernandez Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Jacqueline Fernandez Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Shilpa Shetty London Trip With Kids
Shilpa Shetty London Trip With Kids
Ritu Varma Year End Vibes 2024
Ritu Varma Year End Vibes 2024
Kim Kardashian Hot In Red
Kim Kardashian Hot In Red
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Allu Arjun Sunday Dates with Police

Published on January 4, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Telangana issues advisory on HMPV virus
image
Namo Namah Shivaya from Thandel offers a Devotional Treat
image
AP government grants special permissions for Game Changer
image
Naga Vamsi’s over Enthusiasm triggers Controversies
image
‘Brain Gain’ will replace ‘Brain Drain’ soon, vows Nara Lokesh

Allu Arjun Sunday Dates with Police

Allu Arjun

Tollywood star Allu Arjun has got bail in Sandhya theatre stampede case. But his tryst with courts and police is not going to end anytime soon.

While issuing bail, Nampally Court has directed Pushpa 2 star to present two bail bonds worth Rs 50,000 each and also present before Chikkadapally Police every Sunday for the next two months.

Allu Arjun visited Nampally Court on Saturday and presented Rs 50,000 worth bail security deposits with Judge. His father-in-law Kancherla Chandrashekar Reddy accompanied him to the Court. Police made special security arrangements on the star’s visit to the Court.

According to the bail conditions, Allu Arjun should also visit Chikkadapally Police Station every Sunday for the next two months. Besides attending Police Station, Court directed Allu Arjun to cooperate with the police in investigation.

With Court issuing orders, the uber-busy star has to allocate his valuable Sunday Dates for Chikkadapally Police now.

Next Kiara Advani has been advised to take Rest Previous Barytes Mines Scam in YSR District
else

TRENDING

image
Namo Namah Shivaya from Thandel offers a Devotional Treat
image
AP government grants special permissions for Game Changer
image
Naga Vamsi’s over Enthusiasm triggers Controversies

Latest

image
Telangana issues advisory on HMPV virus
image
Namo Namah Shivaya from Thandel offers a Devotional Treat
image
AP government grants special permissions for Game Changer
image
Naga Vamsi’s over Enthusiasm triggers Controversies
image
‘Brain Gain’ will replace ‘Brain Drain’ soon, vows Nara Lokesh

Most Read

image
Telangana issues advisory on HMPV virus
image
‘Brain Gain’ will replace ‘Brain Drain’ soon, vows Nara Lokesh
image
Atlee,YSRCP Shymala and a Moral Story!

Related Articles

Height Increase Tips Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025 Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump Wearing Jeans Side Effects Anupama Parameswaran Latest styling Shraddha Das Goa Vibes Priyanka Jawalkar Pink Vibes Raai Laxmi New Year 2025 Celebrations Nushrratt Bharuccha Most Happiest Moments in 2024 Pragya Jaiswal Last days of 2024 DaakuMahaRaaj Third Song Neha Shetty 2024 Journey Jacqueline Fernandez Gorgeous In Pink Saree Shilpa Shetty London Trip With Kids Ritu Varma Year End Vibes 2024 Kim Kardashian Hot In Red