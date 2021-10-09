Allu Arjun takes up Organic Farming

By
Telugu360
-
0
Allu Arjun lines up one more Solid Project
Allu Arjun lines up one more Solid Project

Stylish Star Allu Arjun purchased a two-acre land in the outskirts of Hyderabad and the actor is all set to take up organic farming. The registration formalities are completed yesterday and Bunny is all excited to start organic farming in his new property. Bunny owns a couple of farmhouses in and around Hyderabad but this property is purchased completely for farming. Allu Arjun will spend time during his breaks in this farmland.

The top actor is shooting for Pushpa in the direction of Sukumar and the film hits the screens soon. Allu Arjun is keen to complete the shoot of Pushpa by November and he will move on to Icon directed by Sriram Venu. Allu Arjun is in talks with directors like Boyapati Srinu and AR Murugadoss for his upcoming movies. After completing Icon, Allu Arjun will focus on the second part of Pushpa.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here