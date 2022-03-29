Allu Arjun to grace Ghani Event

Varun Tej’s next offering Ghani is announced for April 8th and the film is a sports drama. Directed by debutant Kiran Korrapati, Ghani is a boxing drama and Varun Tej gained a chiseled look for the film. A grand pre-release event of Ghani will take place on the evening of April 2nd in Vizag. Stylish Star Allu Arjun will attend the grand pre-release event as Chief Guest. Saiee Manjrekar is the leading lady and Upendra, Suniel Shetty, Jagapathi Babu and Nadiya played other prominent roles.

The songs and the teaser, trailer have been decent. Ghani will face tough competition from Beast and KGF: Chapter 2 that will release in the next week after Ghani’s release. RRR will have its hold in decent number of screens during Ghani’s release. Hence the film has to receive an outstanding response to rake good money and emerge as a hit. Ghani is made on a budget of Rs 50 crores and is produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby. Thaman composed the music and background score for Ghani.