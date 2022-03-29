TDP @40 years – NTR founded, Naidu built

The Telugu Desam Party is celebrating its 40th formation day on Tuesday. The party had recently unveiled a special logo for the event and the celebrations are likely to be held all through the year.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will be leading the party rank and file to celebrate the occasion in NTR Trust Bhavan in Hyderabad, while his son Nara Lokesh, who is also the party’s general secretary, is leading the rank and file in Andhra Pradesh.

Though NTR founded the party in 1982, he was heading it just for 12 years as he had to step out of the party or rather be pushed out in 1995. NTR had several difficulties in handling the party. Threats came from his colleague and co-founder of the party Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, in just two years, revolted and unseated him.

Again in 1995, his own son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu, unseated the party founder, NTR, for the second time. Though he could defeat the coup and return to power in 1984, he could not succeed in taking back the party and the power from Chandrababu Naidu in the second coup.

As already said, NTR could lead the party for just 12 years. But, Chandrababu Naidu has been leading the party for the rest of the four decades of its history. Hence the TDP of today, which is celebrating its 40th year, is not the party that was founded by NTR 40 years ago.

The TDP today is the sweat and blood of Chandrababu Naidu. It is the brain and Machiavellian politics of Chandrababu Naidu that kept the TDP alive today. Whether it survives or perishes, the credit goes only to Chandrababu Naidu.

The party had already perished on the land of its birth – the Telangana – and today it survives only in Andhra Pradesh. It is to be seen if it survives in the years to come or not.