NTR pens an emotional note on RRR Success

RRR starring NTR and Ram Charan released on Friday and is a massive success at the Indian box-office. The film is directed by SS Rajamouli and the film had a fantabulous weekend at the box-office. The Monday numbers are super strong and the film is declared as a blockbuster. NTR penned an emotional note thanking the key technicians, actors, fans, Indian media and others for making RRR a memorable film.

“All of you heaped praises on RRR and showered us with love since the film’s release. I would love to take a moment to thank everyone who made RRR a landmark film in my career possible. Thank you Jakkanna for inspiring me to give my best. You truly brought out the best in me and made me feel like water, versatile. You pushed me as an actor and made me mold into my character and all his layers with great ease and conviction. Charan, my brother, I can’t imagine acting in RRR without you. No one else could have done justice to the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Not only RRR, but Bheem would have been incomplete without you. Thank you for being the fire to my water” told the statement of NTR.

