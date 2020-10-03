Allu Arjun’s gesture for his fan

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is one actor who respects and values his fans. One of his fans walked all the way from Macherla to Hyderabad to meet his favorite actor. Allu Arjun came to know about this and decided to meet his fan who walked for over 200 kms just to meet him. The actor met him in his office today. Allu Arjun’s team shared the pictures of the meeting. Allu Arjun is working on his next film Pushpa and the shoot of the film commences in November. Sukumar is the director and Mythri Movie Makers will produce this pan Indian project.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.