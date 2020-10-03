Sabbam Hari’s house toilet demolished in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam former MP Sabbam Hari has joined the list of hot targets for the political rivals. The local municipal authorities made a flash strike and demolished the toilet at his residence in the port city. The officials say that Sabbam Hari has encroached 12 ft of government land and constructed the toilet. Despite several notices, the former MP was stated to have ignored it and retained the structure without demolishing it on his own. This was seen as a serious violation even as the officials launched the crackdown finally.

A very senior politician with four decades of political career, Sabbam Hari was alarmed and shocked at the action of the officials. Analysts see this as a part of a calculated mission by the ruling YCP regime to make all vocal and prominent politicians fall in line with its power game. For quite some time, Sabbam Hari has been very vocal in criticising and exposing the YCP leaders’ activities in the port city.

Already, the YCP has used pressure and won over several TDP MLAs and leaders in Vizag. Sabbam Hari is an old generation leader who has contested unsuccessfully on the TDP ticket from the Bheemli assembly constituency.

Now, the demolition of toilets is being seen as the ruling party’s tactics to create fear in any leader who questions the Jagan Reddy regime’s decisions ahead of Capital shifting. The TDP said that demolitions have become an obsession for the CM as he is suffering an ‘anti-social personality disorder’.