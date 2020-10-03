Mosagallu Teaser: The Size Of The Scam Exposed

Yupp Advert

Vishnu Manchu’s Mosagallu teaser has been dropped today. Stylish Star Allu Arjun has launched the teaser to expose Mosagallu and the size of their scam. It starts with Donald Trump cautioning the criminals behind the IT Scam to take serious action against them.

“We will find you. We will eliminate you. And I’m ready and prepared to take whatever action is necessary,” says Trump. Vishnu and Kajal are shown as the criminals with a warehouse full of cash. The last dialogue uttered by Vishnu, “Aata ippude modalayyindi,” indicates the film is full of surprises.

Vishnu Manchu and Kajal will be seen as siblings in the film directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin. Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra and Navdeep are the other prominent cast. Mosagallu will be releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.