Rang De team to fly to Italy

Nithiin and the team of Rang De resumed the shoot in Hyderabad. After completing the Hyderabad shoot, the movie unit will fly to Italy for a three-week schedule of Rang De. The visa formalities are currently being processed. Two songs along with some important episodes will be shot in this Italy schedule and it is expected to commence from the third week of October. Venky Atluri is the director and Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady.

Rang De is said to be a romantic family entertainer and the movie is aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release. Though the makers received a decent deal from Zee5, the makers are keen on a theatrical release. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer. Sithara Entertainments are the producers. The entire shoot is expected to be completed before the mid of November. Nithiin will move to Andhadhun remake once he is done with the shoot of Rang De.