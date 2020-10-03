Interesting backdrop for Vedhalam remake?

Megastar Chiranjeevi gave his nod for Meher Ramesh and the film is the remake of Tamil super hit film Vedhalam. The pre-production work started recently and the regular shoot is expected to commence in March. As per the latest update, the film is set in the backdrop of Kolkata and some crucial episodes will be canned in the city. Meher Ramesh will commence the shoot of Kolkata soon. Sai Pallavi is in talks for the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister in Vedhalam remake.

The other cast, crew members are currently finalized. Mahati Swara Sagar is composing the music. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments are the producers. Chiranjeevi will start the shoot of Acharya this month and he would join the sets of Vedhalam remake once he is done with the shoot of Acharya. He is also in talks for the remake of Lucifer and VV Vinayak is working on the script.