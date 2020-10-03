CM Jagan’s father-in-law Gangi Reddy passes away

Dr. EC Gangi Reddy, father in law of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, breathed his last in Hyderabad. He was recently admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. The end came after a brief illness. Dr Gangi Reddy was the father of YS Bharathi, wife of CM Jaganmohan Reddy.

For several decades, Dr. Gangi Reddy was closely associated with the YSR family right from the beginning. He was also a contemporary and a close confidante of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He was known as the poor man’s doctor in Pulivendula area. The doctor has also got involved in philanthropic activities in the region.

Dr Gangi Reddy entered politics for sometime and worked as the Mandal Praja Parishad President for Pulivendula from 2001 to 2005. He also took out a padayatra from Pulivendula to Kadapa District Collectorate in support of the demand for distribution of Rabi seed in 2003.

Very recently, CM Jagan Reddy visited Dr Gangi Reddy at the Hyderabad hospital by arriving in a special flight straight from Tirupati.