What’s this psychoism? Naidu ultimate attack on Jagan

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has launched a scathing attack on the Jaganmohan Reddy Government on the demolition of public and private property in Andhra Pradesh. His only concern is that right from day one, CM has targetted and demolished structures like Praja Vedika that were constructed during the Naidu regime.

Now, Naidu expressed his wrath and asked what was this psychoism and where was the need for demolishing the house of senior leader Sabbam Hari in Visakhapatnam. He strongly condemned the action of the authorities and asked where the need was for carrying out this demolition during the midnight hours. When a former MP had to face such severe harassment at a personal level, then what about the common public.

Mr. Naidu asserted this kind of cheap and vengeful politics would be resorted to only by incapable and inefficient persons. The TDP would continue its struggle and rally people together to step up the agitation against the countless wrongdoings and atrocities being committed by the ruling party.

It may be recalled that the TDP has been protesting against the demolitions going on in the State ever since the YCP came to power. Within days of becoming the Chief Minister, Mr. Jagan Reddy ordered demolition of the Praja Vedika convention centre which was constructed by spending public funds. There was a huge uproar from all sections of society against the CM taking such unilateral decisions without taking the opinion of even top officials.

Very unfortunately, the Government is yet to clear the debris from the site of demolished Praja Vedika even after 16 months lapsed. Then, there was the decision to shift Capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam. Huge constructions were left half-completed and the Government already spent Rs 10,000 Cr on these structures.