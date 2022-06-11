Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule Latest Updates

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is on a break and he is all set to join the sets of his next film Pushpa: The Rule. Sukumar is the director and the scriptwork of the film is locked recently. The pre-production work is happening currently and Sukumar is working with Devi Sri Prasad for the tunes. The regular shoot of Pushpa: The Rule will start in Hyderabad during the last week of July. The schedules of the film are planned and Sukumar retained the major cast, crew for Pushpa: The Rule.

A major portion of the film will be shot in Maredumilli forests and Sukumar already finalized the locations. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this big-budget film and Allu Arjun, Sukumar hiked their fees for the film. Rashmika is the leading lady and Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya, Sunil will be seen in other important roles. Pushpa: The Rule will head for a theatrical release in summer 2023.