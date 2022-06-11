Vignesh Shivan responds to Tirumala Controversy

Director Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara are married on June 9th and the couple paid their visit to Tirumala yesterday. The star couple walked on the temple street with sandals and they landed into controversy. Clicking pictures on the streets of the temple is banned. But the star couple clicked pictures after their wedding. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) issued notices for Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara seeking an explanation from the stars.

Vignesh Shivan responded to the same and he issued an apology. “We are huge devotees of Lord Venkateswara. I and Nayanthara wanted to get married in Tirumala but we had to tie the knot in Mahabalipuram. Right after our wedding, we paid our visit to Tirumala. We clicked pictures for an unforgettable experience. We forgot about leaving our sandals as we are in a rush. I and Nayanthara visited Tirumala 5 times in the last one month. We sincerely apologize for the same” told the statement of Vignesh Shivan.