Mega filmmaker M.S.Raju’s much spoken new-age film 7 Days 6 Nights new trailer gives a glimpse of very relatable & realistic entertainer.

Slated to release on June 24th, this new-age youthful flick stars Sumanth Ashwin, Meher Chahal, Rohan & Krithika Shetty as leads.

Elated by the response, makers promise a fun-filled film for all types of audiences in theatres.

Presented by Sumanth Art Productions, Sumanth Ashwin. M, Rajinikanth. S are bankrolling it under Wild Honey Production, Wintage Pictures and ABG Creations.