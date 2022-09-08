Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule Shooting Updates

After the super success of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun and Sukumar are completely focused on Pushpa: The Rule. The entire pre-production work is wrapped up and Sukumar is holidaying with his family before kick-starting the shoot. Allu Arjun is busy wrapping up all the shoots of his brands in this while. The regular shoot of Pushpa: The Rule will start from September 22nd and it would continue without any breaks. The new look of Allu Arjun is recenly designed and the first schedule will take place in Hyderabad.

Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Fahadh Faasil and Anasuya will reprise their roles. The budget is revised for Pushpa: The Rule and Allu Arjun, Sukumar hiked their remunerations. Mythri Movie Makers are producing Pushpa: The Rule and the film will head for release next year.