Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini Trailer: Mass Entertainer Loading

Kiran Abbavaram impressed the Tollywood audience with SR Kalyanamandapam and he has a series of films lined up. Two of his films Sebastian and Sammathame bombed at the box-office this year and Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini is the third release for the actor. The trailer of the film is out and it is a packed mass entertainer. Kiran is presented in a complete mass avatar and he plays a cab driver in Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini. The film is also packed with sensible entertainment. SR Kalyanamandapam director Sridhar Gade is the director and Sanjana Anand, Sonu Thakur are the heroines.

The visuals look colorful and Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini has several promising actors like SV Krishna Reddy, Baba Bhaskar. Manisharma scored the music and veteran producer Kodi Ramakrishna’s daughter Kodi Divyaa is the producer. The music and the heroines should have been better. Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini seems to be an entertaining mass film for Kiran Abbavaram. The film is releasing on September 16th.