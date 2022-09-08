Pic Talk: Ram Preparing For Boyapati Mass

Ram Pothineni showed his full blown massy side with Ismart Shankar. He clearly demonstrated that he has what it takes to pull off fully Mass roles.

Now Ram is set to escalate to a new level of mass with his next film which is set to be directed by mass filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu. He has already started the makeover for the same.

Ram, in his latest snap, is seen with thick beard and long hair which is a clear indication that he is sporting a full on mass look in his next film. He has also put on some weight for the desired mass demeanor.

Boyapati likes to showcase a new side of his Mass heroes and Ram appears to be on track for the same. His makeover does look stylish and massy at the same time.

Ram is venturing into the pan India market with the Boyapati directorial and he appears to be taking extra care of his looks. This film will start the shoot by the end of this month. More details are to be followed.