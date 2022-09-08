Charmme responds to the Rumors on Janaganamana

After Liger ended up as a massive dud, there are lot of ongoing rumors about the next collaboration of Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh titled Janaganamana. Charmme, the co-producer of Liger said that she would take a break from social media for a while and will return back soon. From the past two days, there are speculations that a big amount was wasted on Janaganamana already and the makers decided to lose the amount and shelved the film.

Charmme is back on social media and she responded about the rumors. “Rumours rumours rumours! All rumours are fake! Just focusing on the progress of 𝐏𝐂. Meanwhile, RIP rumours !!” posted Charmme. She is super confident on the comeback of Puri Jagannadh. For now, Vijay Deverakonda is focused on the shoot of Kushi. Puri will compensate the losses of Liger and he would return back to work soon.